Police: Boy, 3, Grazed By Bullet In Garfield

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a little boy was grazed by a bullet while in his home in Garfield on Monday evening.

According to Pittsburgh Police, the first reports of shots fired came in around 6:50 p.m. in the 5100 block of Columbo Street.

Police say the 3-year-old boy was in the dining room of his home when he was grazed.

He suffered only minor injuries, and police say the boy’s mother declined to have him checked out by paramedics.

Police are continuing the investigation, but say they believe the bullet was fired from a gun inside a neighboring home.

They have not yet identified the man who fired the weapon.

