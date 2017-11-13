Guide To Light Up Night 2017

It’s time to kick off the holiday season in Pittsburgh! With that Christmastime feeling settling over the city, Downtown Pittsburgh puts on its party clothes, dressing up to impress all of its visitors.
Comcast Light Up Night
Nov. 17, 2017
Website: Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays
Light Up Night always has something for everyone. Whether you’re a kid or just a kid at heart, Downtown Pittsburgh’s holiday kickoff brings everyone together for some Christmas cheer. There are horse-drawn carriage rides, photos with Santa Claus, ice skating, music, activities, and, of course, food and fireworks. Here’s what you need to know!
Market Square
Peoples Gas Holiday Market
Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays: Holiday Market
Market Square is the place to shop till you drop. The Holiday Market is inspired by the original German Christkindlmarkts, and every stop offers unique gifts, perfect for even the most hard-to-shop-for person. It opens on Light Up Night, and the fun continues through Dec. 23.
While you’re in Market Square, don’t forget check out the Sphere Tree. Lit up with more than 150,000 LED lights, it’s always an amazing sight! Then, drop in for a visit to Santa’s House!
PPG Place
Pittsburgh Ice Rink & Wintergarden
Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays: Ice Rink
Link: PPG Place
Nothing will put you in the Christmas spirit more than lacing up your ice skates and taking a spin around the PPG Place Christmas Tree! Then, when you want to get warm, go into the Wintergarden and take in the several displays – there’s the 15th Annual Gingerbread Display and Competition, trains, and the “Spirits of Giving Around the World” exhibit!
Fifth Avenue Place
Highmark Unity Tree
Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays: Unity Tree
Link: Fifth Avenue Place
What’s Christmas in Pittsburgh without the Unity Tree? Don’t miss the lighting of this Pittsburgh tradition, hosted by Mr. McFeely, on the corner of the Penn Avenue Place Building at 7 p.m.! Then, head over to Stanwix Street to check out very cool ice carving demonstrations. This year, “Fifth Avenue FREEZE” will feature Arctic Ice Animals!
You can also head inside Fifth Avenue Place for music, shopping and other events, like balloon art!
U.S. Steel Tower
Pittsburgh Crèche
Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays: The Crèche
Take in the real meaning of the season at U.S. Steel Tower. The Pittsburgh Crèche will be back again this year. It’s the only authorized replica of the Crèche that’s on display in St. Peter’s Square in Rome.
Downtown
Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays: Activities & Rides
The Holly Trolley and old-fashioned Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides will allow you and your family to take in all of the holiday sights and sounds in Downtown Pittsburgh! They run on weekends from Nov. 18 to Dec. 23.
Music, Food & Other Entertainment
Ft. Duquesne Blvd., Stanwix St., and EQT Plaza
Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays: Entertainment
This year, singer Andy Grammer will be entertaining the masses gathered at the Comcast Main Stage along Ft. Duquesne Boulevard at Ninth Street. He’s sure to perform his biggest hits! It’s also the place-to-be to catch the BNY Fireworks Finale at the end of the night!
Music will also be going at the nearby BNY Mellon New Music Stage, or you can head over to Stanwix Street to see local acts – Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers as well as Penguins’ fan favorite Jeff Jimerson and Airborne. There’s also the EQT Jazzmasters Stage at EQT Plaza on Liberty Ave.