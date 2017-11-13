Guide To Light Up Night 2017

It’s time to kick off the holiday season in Pittsburgh! With that Christmastime feeling settling over the city, Downtown Pittsburgh puts on its party clothes, dressing up to impress all of its visitors. Comcast Light Up Night

Nov. 17, 2017

Website: Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays

Alert: Road Closures Light Up Night always has something for everyone. Whether you’re a kid or just a kid at heart, Downtown Pittsburgh’s holiday kickoff brings everyone together for some Christmas cheer. There are horse-drawn carriage rides, photos with Santa Claus, ice skating, music, activities, and, of course, food and fireworks. Here’s what you need to know!

Market Square

Peoples Gas Holiday Market

Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays: Holiday Market Market Square is the place to shop till you drop. The Holiday Market is inspired by the original German Christkindlmarkts, and every stop offers unique gifts, perfect for even the most hard-to-shop-for person. It opens on Light Up Night, and the fun continues through Dec. 23. While you’re in Market Square, don’t forget check out the Sphere Tree. Lit up with more than 150,000 LED lights, it’s always an amazing sight! Then, drop in for a visit to Santa’s House!

PPG Place

Pittsburgh Ice Rink & Wintergarden

Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays: Ice Rink

Link: PPG Place Nothing will put you in the Christmas spirit more than lacing up your ice skates and taking a spin around the PPG Place Christmas Tree! Then, when you want to get warm, go into the Wintergarden and take in the several displays – there’s the 15th Annual Gingerbread Display and Competition, trains, and the “Spirits of Giving Around the World” exhibit!

Fifth Avenue Place

Highmark Unity Tree

Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays: Unity Tree

Link: Fifth Avenue Place What’s Christmas in Pittsburgh without the Unity Tree? Don’t miss the lighting of this Pittsburgh tradition, hosted by Mr. McFeely, on the corner of the Penn Avenue Place Building at 7 p.m.! Then, head over to Stanwix Street to check out very cool ice carving demonstrations. This year, “Fifth Avenue FREEZE” will feature Arctic Ice Animals! You can also head inside Fifth Avenue Place for music, shopping and other events, like balloon art!

U.S. Steel Tower

Pittsburgh Crèche

Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays: The Crèche Take in the real meaning of the season at U.S. Steel Tower. The Pittsburgh Crèche will be back again this year. It’s the only authorized replica of the Crèche that’s on display in St. Peter’s Square in Rome.

Downtown

Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays: Activities & Rides The Holly Trolley and old-fashioned Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides will allow you and your family to take in all of the holiday sights and sounds in Downtown Pittsburgh! They run on weekends from Nov. 18 to Dec. 23.