Man Arrested In 2016 Jefferson Hills Motel Owner’s Murder

JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) – A man has been arrested in connection with the 2016 murder of a motel owner in Jefferson Hills.

According to Allegheny County Police, Derrick Gallaway, 61, was wanted in the murder of Denhad Taiedi, 78, during an attempted robbery at the Jefferson Hills Motel.

Taiedi was shot and killed in the office of the motel.

derrick gallaway Man Arrested In 2016 Jefferson Hills Motel Owners Murder

Derrick Gallaway. (Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police)

Allegheny County Police used DNA to trace Gallaway to the state of California. As a result, the United States Marshall’s service was enlisted to help find Gallaway.

On Monday, the U.S. Marshall’s Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force learned Gallaway was at a hospital in Sacramento.

He was taken into custody without incident and will now await extradition.

Gallaway is facing a list of charges including, homicide, robbery, weapons violations, theft and tampering with evidence.

