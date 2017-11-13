WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Mt. Lebanon Man Charged In 4-Month-Old Daughter’s Death

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — A Mt. Lebanon man is being charged in the death of his 4-month-old daughter.

KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti reports that 30-year-old Joseph Gazzam is being charged in the death of his daughter, Victoria.

victoria gazzam Mt. Lebanon Man Charged In 4 Month Old Daughters Death

(Photo Credit: Facebook)

According to the Allegheny County medical examiner’s office, the baby died at a Pittsburgh hospital Sunday at 1:20 p.m. after she was found unresponsive in Gazzam’s Mt. Lebanon home just before 12:30 p.m.

Her death is being ruled a homicide.

