Five Severely Injured In New Kensington Crash

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Five people were severely injured in a major crash in New Kensington on Monday afternoon.

It happened on the border of the City of New Kensington and Lower Burrell at the intersection of Craigdell Road and Route 56. The crash involved a van and a pick-up truck.

According to City of New Kensington Police Chief James Klein, one vehicle was traveling down Craigdell Road and the other was traveling westbound toward New Kensington on Route 56 when they collided.

Klein says the crash was “as close as can be to head-on.”

“It’s one of the worst accidents that I’ve seen out here at this intersection since I’ve been here in New Kensington,” Klein said.

There were four people in the van, including two young children. One person was ejected from the van. The driver was the sole occupant of the pick-up truck.

Five people were transported to the hospital; three were transported by LifeFlight.

Three victims were last reported to be in critical condition. All injuries were described as “severe.”

Klein says it is too early to determine what happened or who was at fault. Police are unsure at this point who had the red light and who had the green light.

