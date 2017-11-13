Penguins Serve Turkey Dinner To The Less Fortunate At The Rainbow Kitchen

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins served roasted turkey and all the fixings at the Rainbow Kitchen in Homestead on Monday.
Phil Kessel, Bryan Rust, Conor Sheary and other players volunteered to pass out warm Thanksgiving meals to the less fortunate.
Ian Cole served up dessert.
“We decided to come to Homestead and visit the good folks here. So, it’s very nice and we are so grateful to the Rainbow Kitchen that we were able to share this with them,” said Cindy Himes, the director of community relations for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Rainbow Kitchen is a safety net for hungry children, struggling families, people with disabilities and older people with low-income.