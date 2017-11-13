LIGHT UP NIGHT: Complete Guide | New This Year | Road Closures | More

Penguins Serve Turkey Dinner To The Less Fortunate At The Rainbow Kitchen

Filed Under: Homestead, Local TV, Pittsburgh Penguins, Rainbow Kitchen, Thanksgiving

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins served roasted turkey and all the fixings at the Rainbow Kitchen in Homestead on Monday.

Phil Kessel, Bryan Rust, Conor Sheary and other players volunteered to pass out warm Thanksgiving meals to the less fortunate.

Ian Cole served up dessert.

“We decided to come to Homestead and visit the good folks here. So, it’s very nice and we are so grateful to the Rainbow Kitchen that we were able to share this with them,” said Cindy Himes, the director of community relations for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Rainbow Kitchen is a safety net for hungry children, struggling families, people with disabilities and older people with low-income.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch