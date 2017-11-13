WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Police: Suspect Went On Spending Spree After Using Stolen Keys To Take Credit Cards From Vehicle

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a set of car keys at the Robinson Township LA Fitness, using them to take credit cards from a vehicle, and then go on a spending spree at a local mall.

According to Robinson Township Police, the suspect entered the LA Fitness back on Oct. 31, without being scanned.

Authorities say he either found the keys or stolen them right out of one of the fitness center’s lockers.

(Source: Robinson Township Police/Facebook)

Out in the parking lot, he found the vehicle, unlocked it and took four credit cards inside.

Police say he then went to Ross Park Mall in the North Hills where he went on a spending spree, racking up more than $8,000 in purchases.

Robinson Township Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect from the surveillance photos to give them a call at 412-788-8115.

