Search For Answers Continues In Scooter Hit-And-Run Death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Angie Robinson is on a mission to discover the truth about who struck and killed her mother while she was operating a motorized scooter.

In September, Angela Robinson’s mother, 95-year-old Roberta Robinson, was the victim of a hit-and-run, near the Boulevard of the Allies and Gist Street, Uptown, while operating a motorized scooter.

“It was just awful,” Angie Robinson said. “I sat there and watched my mother suffer like that. It’s awful, and it’s not right, it’s not right. How can you hit somebody and feel no remorse? How can you sleep at night?”

Roberta Robinson spent weeks in the hospital. Her left leg was amputated, but the challenges of coming back from her injuries were just too great.

She developed pneumonia in the hospital and died on Friday, Nov. 10.

Her daughter believes it was a direct result of the hit and run accident.

“They took my mother’s life,” she said. “If there’s someone out there, reach and touch and feel my pain.”

Robinson’s case was the focus of a Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers segment a few weeks ago, but so far no one has come forward.

“The driver fled, did not stay at the scene,” said Sonya Toler, Pittsburgh Police Public Information Officer.

The intersection has a lot of traffic and Roberta Robinson’s family believes someone saw something that day.

“I lost my mother,” Angie said. “My kids, they’re going through changes too.”

Angie told KDKA her mother suffered from Alzheimers and she believes that may explain why she was riding her scooter in traffic that day. She doesn’t believe that excuses the person who hit her mother and left the scene.

“How can you sleep at night, knowing that you hit someone,” Angie said. “I know you had to feel it hit the car. It had to be a bump. I know you had to hear somebody hollering.”

There is a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000 for anyone who comes forward with information in the case.