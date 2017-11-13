HERE WE GO! Steelers-Colts Recap | Joe Haden Suffers Fractured Fibula | JuJu Smith-Schuster Reenacts Bengals Player’s Fight After TD | Dunlap: Steelers Should Make Super Bowl | More Steelers

Police: Acting Versailles Fire Chief Caught Having Sex With Minor

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – The acting fire chief of the Versailles Volunteer Fire Department is facing charges after being caught having sex with a minor.

According to police, McKeesport officers on patrol spotted two people naked inside a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Water Street. The two were engaging in sexual activities.

Officers noted the male appeared to be in his 40s, while the girl appeared to be a teenager. The male was later identified as Aaron Powell.

The girl initially told police she was 18, but she couldn’t produce identification. As a result, officers drover her home and spoke with her mother. The girl’s mother confirmed she was 17. The mother also said her daughter was friends with Powell’s daughter.

Powell is now facing charges of public lewdness and corruption of a minor.

