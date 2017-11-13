Students Celebrate Veterans Day With Patriotic Flash Mob At Westmoreland Mall

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A group of Penn Trafford School District students celebrated Veterans Day at the Westmoreland Mall with a flash mob performance Friday.
Students from the Penn Trafford School District choir surprised shoppers at the Westmoreland Mall with a flash mob performance of “God Bless The USA.”
Video posted on Facebook by Jennifer Boyd-Dougherty shows the students singing outside Macy’s while shoppers stopped to watch and applaud.
The group then moved on to the food court, where they performed “God Bless America.”