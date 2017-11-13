HERE WE GO! Steelers-Colts Recap | Joe Haden Suffers Fractured Fibula | JuJu Smith-Schuster Reenacts Bengals Player’s Fight After TD | Dunlap: Steelers Should Make Super Bowl | More Steelers

Students Celebrate Veterans Day With Patriotic Flash Mob At Westmoreland Mall

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A group of Penn Trafford School District students celebrated Veterans Day at the Westmoreland Mall with a flash mob performance Friday.

Students from the Penn Trafford School District choir surprised shoppers at the Westmoreland Mall with a flash mob performance of “God Bless The USA.”

Video posted on Facebook by Jennifer Boyd-Dougherty shows the students singing outside Macy’s while shoppers stopped to watch and applaud.

 

The group then moved on to the food court, where they performed “God Bless America.”

 

