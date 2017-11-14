Expert Issues Alert For 12 Scams To Be Aware Of During Holidays

Follow NewsRadio 1020 KDKA: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – The holiday season may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it is also the busiest time of year for hackers and scammers.

Jason Glassberg, Co-Founder of Casaba Security, joins the “KDKA Morning News” with 12 scams that you need to be on the lookout for this holiday season.

1. Fake Retailers Online

“A website that’s put together in a way that makes you think you are going to an Amazon.com, but in reality they’ve gone and changed the O in Amazon to a zero,” said Glassberg.

Once on the site, hackers can install malware on your computer or steal your credit card information.

2. Phony Online Deals

Glassberg says if you see a deal that seems too good to be true, it probably is.

3. Fake Apps And Mobile Games

Before you download an app, search online to make sure there are not any complaints against the one you want to download.

4. Watering Hole Websites

These are fake websites that want to install malware onto your hard drive. These are usually fake news sites.

5. Card Skimming

These are readers that people use to get a copy of your credit card when you use an ATM or get gasoline. Glassberg says the only defense is to physically check the machine.

6. Fake Emails Or Text Alerts

This is the phishing attack that can look like it is from your bank, government agency or even a friend.

7. Charity Scams

These are fake emails or phone calls from an organization that sounds like a charity. Glassberg says they will ask for a credit card payment immediately or even a gift card. Glassberg says if they ask for a gift card, you can be almost sure this is a scam.

8. Clicking On A Link From A Hacked Friend

If you have a friend who is hacked, you may get an email that appears to be from them so check with them first if the link seems suspicious.

9. Ransomware

You are affected by a piece of malware that wipes out all of the data on your computer, and you are expected to pay a ransom to get it back. Glassberg says to just regularly backup your data.

10. Wi-Fi Hacking

Keep your WiFi equipment up to date

11. Fake Call Centers

This is an old scam that is popular during the holidays. Someone will call and claim that you owe money for a past due bill. Glassberg says to verify with your company.

12. Car Fob Redirector

Some hackers have now been able to build a “redirector” that replays your car unlock mechanism. Glassberg says to lock your car using your key.

More information from “ethical hacker” Jason Glassberg at his company’s website.