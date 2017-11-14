Fetterman Plans To Run For Lieutenant Governor

LIGHT UP NIGHT: Complete Guide | New This Year | Road Closures | More

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The longtime mayor of the small western Pennsylvania town of Braddock who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate last year plans to run for lieutenant governor in next year’s election.

John Fetterman on Tuesday became the latest Democrat to announce that he’s willing to challenge the sitting lieutenant governor, Mike Stack, in the party’s primary.

Fetterman was something of a national media darling for his efforts to revive struggling Braddock before he ran for U.S. Senate. He garnered nearly 20 percent of the vote in his losing primary effort.

Also running are one-time congressional candidate Aryanna Berringer and Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone. Stack is a former Philadelphia state senator. He has little relationship with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who stripped Stack of police protection after receiving complaints about Stack’s treatment of state employees.

Stack plans to run for a second term.

