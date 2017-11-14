LIGHT UP NIGHT: Complete Guide | New This Year | Road Closures | More

Report: Off-Duty Officer Dragged After Attempting To Break Up Fight, Suspect Arrested

BUTLER (KDKA) – A man accused of dragging an off-duty police officer who tried to intervene during an argument has been arrested.

According to a Butler Eagle report, Lee Rapsinski, 20, of Penn Township, got into an argument with another man, threatened him with a knife and then threatened to kill him.

Butler Township Officer Rachel Dovidio tried to stop the fight, and told the men to stay where they were.

However, Rapsinski tried to drive away in an SUV and dragged Dovidio down the road as she tried to stop him.

She was not hurt and has since returned to work.

Rapinski is facing assault charges and is being held in the Butler County Prison on $50,000 bond.

