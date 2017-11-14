Market District Mashed Potato Recipes

One of the staples of a Thanksgiving dinner is mashed potatoes. With that in mind, here are some delicious recipes from the Giant Eagle Market District!

“The Best” Mashed Potatoes

Compliments of Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Yield: 6 lbs Prep Time: 20 min. Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

5 lbs Potatoes, peeled & diced

¾ cup Sour Cream

¾ cup Heavy Cream

1 ½ sticks Butter, salted

½ tbsp Garlic, minced or powder

½ Tsp Black Pepper, ground

½ Tsp White Pepper, ground

1 Tsp Kosher Salt

Directions:

1. Place peeled potatoes into a large pot of salted water, (1 tbsp is good) then bring to a boil.

2. Allow the potatoes to boil until fork-tender. (do not overcook the potatoes or they will get water logged).

3. Transfer the potatoes to a mixing bowl if the pot is not large enough.

4. Add the remaining ingredients except for the salt & pepper into the potatoes.

5. Use a wooden spoon to mix the ingredients until they start to melt and mix.

6. Next use a potato masher or hand mixer and blend the potatoes until smooth and creamy.

7. Season the potatoes with salt and pepper as desired.

Vanilla Poached Lobster & Mascarpone Mashed Potatoes

Compliments of Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves: 4-6 Prep Time: 20 min. Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2-3 lbs Mashed Potatoes (prepared)

4 oz Mascarpone Cheese

¼ cup Heavy Cream

1 tbsp Tarragon, fresh, minced

1 tbsp Chives, fresh, minced (garnish)

1 ½ lbs Lobster Meat, cooked, diced (keep a tail or claw for garnish)

1 ½ sticks Salted Butter

¼ tsp Vanilla Extract or ½ vanilla bean

1 tbsp Lemon Juice

1 tbsp Garlic, fresh, minced

Directions:

Lobster Poached in Vanilla Butter:

1. Melt the butter in a small sauce pot over low heat.

2. Add in the vanilla, garlic, and lemon juice.

3. Add in the cooked lobster meat and allow it to “poach” in the butter for 5-7 minutes.

4. Allow the lobster to sit in the butter with the heat off until ready to prepare the mashed potatoes.

Lobster Mashed:

1. Prepare the mashed potatoes as you traditionally would.

2. While hot fold-in the heavy cream, mascarpone cheese, and tarragon.

3. Whip the potatoes with the cheese and cream until thoroughly blended.

4. Add in the lobster and butter sauce in ¼ cup amounts, stir, then repeat.

5. Once all the chopped lobster meat is mixed into the potatoes place onto a serving plate and top with the claws and tails if available. (if not it is good to keep about ¼ cup of lobster to top off the potatoes with).

6. Garnish with minced chives.

Mashed Potato Combinations

Compliments of Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Mashed Potato Flavors:

Cheese + “Mix-In” + Herb/Flavoring

Feta + Kalamata Olives + Lemon

Goat Cheese +Horseradish + Rosemary

Parmesan +Roasted Garlic +Black Pepper

Bleu Cheese +Bacon +Caramelized Onions

Mascarpone +Crab +Chives/Lemon

Romano +Pancetta +Parsley

Asiago +Sun Dried Tomatoes +Pesto

Sweet Potato Flavors:

“Crunch” + “Mix-In” + Herb/Flavoring

Pecans +Bacon +Maple Syrup

Walnuts +Caramelized Onions +Brown Sugar

Pralines + Bacon +Bourbon

Directions:

1. Once you prepare your mashed potatoes simply fold-in any combination of the ingredients listed above.

2. The preference is: ¼ cup of Cheese/”Crunch” + ¼ cup of “add-in” + 1 tbsp Herb.

3. Garnish is whatever types of mix-ins you added.