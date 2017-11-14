LIGHT UP NIGHT: Complete Guide | New This Year | Road Closures | More

Space Delivery: Astronauts Get Ice Cream, Make-Own Pizzas

Filed Under: International Space Station

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – Astronauts are getting a mouth-watering haul with the latest Earth-to-space delivery – pizza and ice cream.

A commercial supply ship arrived at the International Space Station on Tuesday, two days after launching from Virginia. Besides equipment and experiments, the Orbital ATK capsule holds chocolate and vanilla ice cream for the six station astronauts, as well as make-your-own flatbread pizzas.

Astronauts always crave pizza in orbit, but it’s been particularly tough for Italy’s Paolo Nespoli. He’s been up there since July and has another month to go.

Nespoli used the space station’s robot arm to grab the cargo ship, as they zoomed 260 miles above the Indian Ocean.

Besides flatbread, the capsule contains all the makings of a good Earth pizza: sauce, cheese, pepperoni, anchovy paste, tomatoes, pesto, olive oil and more.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch