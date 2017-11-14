Space Delivery: Astronauts Get Ice Cream, Make-Own Pizzas

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – Astronauts are getting a mouth-watering haul with the latest Earth-to-space delivery – pizza and ice cream.
A commercial supply ship arrived at the International Space Station on Tuesday, two days after launching from Virginia. Besides equipment and experiments, the Orbital ATK capsule holds chocolate and vanilla ice cream for the six station astronauts, as well as make-your-own flatbread pizzas.
Ground controllers remotely guide #Canadarm2 with @OrbitalATK #Cygnus attached to Unity module. https://t.co/yuOTrZ4Jut pic.twitter.com/iYDljrp7CS
— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) November 14, 2017
Astronauts always crave pizza in orbit, but it’s been particularly tough for Italy’s Paolo Nespoli. He’s been up there since July and has another month to go.
Nespoli used the space station’s robot arm to grab the cargo ship, as they zoomed 260 miles above the Indian Ocean.
Besides flatbread, the capsule contains all the makings of a good Earth pizza: sauce, cheese, pepperoni, anchovy paste, tomatoes, pesto, olive oil and more.
