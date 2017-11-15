Alaska Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service From Pittsburgh To Seattle

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After months of speculation, Pittsburgh is finally getting its first nonstop flight to Seattle.

Alaska Airlines announced that they will begin operating nonstop service out of Pittsburgh International Airport in September 2018.

We're adding a new dot to our map so that you can add a new pin to yours. Visit Pittsburgh with a nonstop flight from Seattle starting next fall. #Pittsburgh #MostWestCoast pic.twitter.com/4hIlAA1RdE — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) November 15, 2017

Alaska says they will start the service beginning on Sept. 6.

Flights from Pittsburgh will leave at 5:20 p.m. and arrive in Seattle at 7:50 p.m.

Flights from Seattle will leave at 8:25 a.m. and arrive in Pittsburgh at 4:10 p.m.

Airport and city officials are hoping the new nonstop service will help attract Amazon to pick Pittsburgh as their second headquarters.

Critics of the Pittsburgh HQ2 proposal often cited Pittsburgh’s lack of a nonstop flight to Seattle.

According to Bloomberg, Alaska Airlines has been recognized as having the No. 1 on-time performance for a record seven years running. The airline also earned J.D. Power’s highest customer satisfaction rating for the 10th year in a row.

A new $1.1 billion airport terminal was announced for Pittsburgh International Airport earlier this year.

The new terminal will be constructed adjacent to airside, eliminate the trains, end that sluggish baggage system, construct a bigger parking garage, and put everything on the same level closer together.

“We want to make sure that we have the most efficient airport that we can for this community, and we’re meeting the needs of the future,” said CEO Christina Cassotis.

The new terminal is scheduled to open in 2023.