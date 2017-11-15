WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
LIGHT UP NIGHT: Complete Guide | New This Year | Road Closures | More

AT&T Fields Thousands Of Complaints Due To Outage, Provides Fix

Filed Under: AT&T, Local TV, Outage

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — AT&T is out with a fix after widespread reports of customers having problems making calls.

The company says on their Twitter account that these customers should restart their device to resolve the issue. They report that several restarts may be necessary before the problem is resolved.

According to CNET, the outage began around 1 p.m. Wednesday, and AT&T got thousands of complaints from customers.

CNET says AT&T released this statement: “We are aware of an issue affecting some users’ ability to make certain wireless calls. These users should restart their devices, which should resolve the issue.”

Problems were reported across the country, including in large cities like New York, San Francisco and Houston.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch