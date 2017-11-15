AT&T Fields Thousands Of Complaints Due To Outage, Provides Fix

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — AT&T is out with a fix after widespread reports of customers having problems making calls.
The company says on their Twitter account that these customers should restart their device to resolve the issue. They report that several restarts may be necessary before the problem is resolved.
If you've experienced an issue when making wireless calls, please restart your device, this might be required multiple times- that should resolve the issue.
— AT&T (@ATT) November 16, 2017
According to CNET, the outage began around 1 p.m. Wednesday, and AT&T got thousands of complaints from customers.
CNET says AT&T released this statement: “We are aware of an issue affecting some users’ ability to make certain wireless calls. These users should restart their devices, which should resolve the issue.”
Problems were reported across the country, including in large cities like New York, San Francisco and Houston.