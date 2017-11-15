Carnegie Science Center Adds Iconic Primanti Bros. To Miniature Railroad Display

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Miniature Railroad and Village exhibit at the Carnegie Science Center has been a Pittsburgh tradition for nearly 100 years, and now another iconic storefront has been added to the display.

You’ve probably met Toni Haggarty while she makes Pittsburgh’s favorite sandwiches at Primanti Bros. in the Strip District.

“It’s a fun place to come and eat. I make it fun! That’s the only way I can do it,” Toni says.

And now the restaurant, and Toni herself, have gone miniature. This year, the Science Center decided to add a tiny Primanti Bros. restaurant to their railroad display.

“I also remember my first time to see the miniature railroad, and I think a lot of folks have their Primanti Bros. story and remember their first time,” says Mike Mitcham, of Primanti Bros.

The famous shop is joining other Pittsburgh landmarks, like the Mon Incline and Forbes Field.

One landmark is added each year.

“We’re looking for things that are historic in nature, important either architecturally or culturally,” says Patty Everly, the curator of Historic Events at Carnegie Science Center.

You can take a peek inside this Primanti’s, without getting stuffed.

“I’m going to show you a very tiny sandwich that’s in the exhibit here,” Toni says. “It’s a Pittsburgher. I thought it was roast beef!”

For more information on the display, visit the Science Center’s website here.