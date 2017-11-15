Carnegie Science Center Set To Open Rangos Giant Cinema

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s being billed as the most technologically advanced movie-going experience in Pittsburgh.

The new Rangos Giant Cinema at the Carnegie Science Center opens Friday.

It’s part of a multi-million dollar expansion and replaces the old Omnimax theater. The domed theater is now gone in favor of a revamped state-of-the-art movie experience.

“This is unlike another movie theater in the region,” said Nicole Chynoweth from the Carnegie Science Center. “It’s going to be a spectacular experience for moviegoers.”

First, the screen is big. Really big.

“Our screen is 70 feet wide, 38 feet tall,” said Chad Hunter from the Science Center. “We are certified giant screen by the Giant Screen Cinema Association.”

Then, there’s the sound.

“I think a lot of average giant screen theaters have fourteen speakers,” said Hunter. “On our ceiling alone, we have 45 speakers around the entire theater, and the result is a truly immersive surround-sound experience.”

They credit the 4K Christie Laser Projectors with a crisp 3D image with vibrant colors.

“It’s 3D like you’ve never seen it before,” said Hunter..

There are also high-tech 3D glasses instead of paper throwaways.

The theater opens Friday playing more of an educational feature, “Amazon Adventure 3D.”

But future films will include both science movies and also some Hollywood features.

In fact, if you want to see the new “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” movie in 3D, you may want to consider the Carnegie Science Center.

“We’re able to show something like Star Wars, which we couldn’t have shown before. That opens on December 15th here,” said Hunter.

They also plan a “Frozen” sing-along night.