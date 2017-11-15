1 Dead, 1 Injured In Menallen Twp. 2-Vehicle Crash

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MENALLEN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash this afternoon in Fayette County.
The crash was first reported around 1:30 p.m. at New Salem, Kaider and Stoney Point Roads in Menallen Township.
Authorities have not yet identified the victim.
The person who was injured was rushed to Ruby Memorial Hospital in West Virginia. There’s no word yet on that person’s condition.
The road had to be shut down for several hours while officials did their investigation and cleared the scene.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.