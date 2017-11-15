Police Investigating Robbery With Semi-Automatic Handgun At Sudsy’s Beer

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SOUTH FAYETTE (KDKA) – Police are investigating a robbery at Sudsy’s Beer where they say a suspect walked in with a black semi-automatic handgun.
South Fayette Police say the suspect walked into the store located on the 3100 block of Washington Pike, Wednesday, at 12:15 p.m., armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.
They described the suspect as a black male, 20-years-old, 5-feet-11-inches to 6-feet tall, 150 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, a dark coat, dark jeans and had a black scarf covering his face.
The suspect then fled around the rear of the building, running across Washington Pike heading southbound.
There were two employees and two customers in the store at the time of the robbery.