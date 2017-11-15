WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
LIGHT UP NIGHT: Complete Guide | New This Year | Road Closures | More

Police Investigating Robbery With Semi-Automatic Handgun At Sudsy’s Beer

Filed Under: South Fayette, South Fayette Police Department, Washington Pike

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH FAYETTE (KDKA) – Police are investigating a robbery at Sudsy’s Beer where they say a suspect walked in with a black semi-automatic handgun.

South Fayette Police say the suspect walked into the store located on the 3100 block of Washington Pike, Wednesday, at 12:15 p.m., armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

They described the suspect as a black male, 20-years-old, 5-feet-11-inches to 6-feet tall, 150 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, a dark coat, dark jeans and had a black scarf covering his face.

The suspect then fled around the rear of the building, running across Washington Pike heading southbound.

There were two employees and two customers in the store at the time of the robbery.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch