Police Searching For Armed Suspect Accused Of Robbing CVS

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are searching for a man they say robbed a CVS with a revolver.
Pittsburgh police say a man walked into the CVS Pharmacy on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 6100 Penn Avenue and pointed a small black revolver at the clerk, demanding money.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-ten-inches, with a medium build, wearing a white and gray camo coat with a gray hoodie underneath.
The clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect then fled from the store traveling on foot along Penn Avenue toward the Target.
Police are asking anyone with information that can help solve the crime to call Pittsburgh Police Headquarters at 412-323-7800.