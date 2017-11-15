Rania’s Recipe: Pumpkin Pie

Thanksgiving is next week! If you’re looking for a delicious dessert, check out this pumpkin pie recipe from Rania Harris!
Pumpkin Pie
Fresh Pumpkin:
Put whole pumpkin in the oven at 350 degrees until it becomes soft. Strip skin from outside of pumpkin and scrape inside. Keep seeds for roasting. Cut the pulp into small pieces, add a little water and cook until tender. Mash with a blender but do not over-blend.
Filling:
- 20 ounces fresh pumpkin
- ½ can evaporated milk
- ½ can sweetened condensed milk
- 2 extra large eggs
- 1 teaspoon ginger
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ¾ cup light brown sugar
- ¼ cup white sugar
Crust:
- 2-1/2 cups flour
- 1-1/2 stick very cold butter
- ½ cup Crisco
- 2 tablespoons white sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 6-8 tablespoons very cold water
Directions:
Bake at 450 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes. Turn down temperature to 350 degrees and bake for about 1 hour or longer until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Makes: 1 – 10” pie