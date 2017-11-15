LIGHT UP NIGHT: Complete Guide | New This Year | Road Closures | More

Ringgold School District Making Security Changes After New Threats Surface

By Kym Gable
Filed Under: Kym Gable, Local TV, Ringgold High School, Ringgold School District, Teachers' Strike, Washington County

MONONGAHELA (KDKA) — Teachers in the midst of a labor dispute, students out of the classroom. That’s stressful enough on the Ringgold School District, but now, new threats have surfaced.

This time they are against administrators.

The school district posted a statement online, indicating there will be metal detectors at the high school for Monday’s school board meeting. The full statement, posted to their website and Facebook page, reads:

BOARD MEETING CHANGE
The Ringgold School District is committed to providing a safe and secure atmosphere for all District activities. Recently, threats have been made against the teachers and Central Administration, as a result the November 20th Board meeting will be held at Ringgold High School. Anyone attending the meeting will be required to participate in metal detector screening. To expedite the metal detector process, no one may bring any bags, purses, or backpacks into the building.

It’s the result of threats against teachers, and most recently, Central administrators.

Maria Degnan, the president of the Ringgold Education Association, told KDKA’s Kym Gable that, to her knowledge, the new threats were not posted on social media.

“It’s really just unfortunate… that it happened to the teachers, but also Central Administration,” Degnan said. “We’re trying to get a contract. It’s unfortunate some people have allowed it to escalate to this point.”

