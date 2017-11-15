Second Person Accused Of Attacking Pittsburgh School Teacher Goes Before Magistrate

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The second person accused of attacking a Pittsburgh city school teacher on the North Side went before a magistrate judge.

The injured teacher was there as well.

Janice Watkins is the teacher who Pittsburgh Police say was hit in the head with a brick and punched by the mother of one of her students.

The mother’s boyfriend, Vincent Beasley, waived his right to have a preliminary hearing on the aggravated assault charges.

Watkins didn’t want to do a filmed interview … But she and told KDKA’s Julie Grant she still can’t go back to school because her doctor has her on “brain rest” after her concussion.

She has four children at home.

And said her recovery has been challenging for her family.

She still can’t drive.

Daishonta Williams had her preliminary hearing last week.

Police said she admitted to attacking Watkins.

Two conspiracy charges and a stalking charge against Beasley were withdrawn.

KDKA talked to Beasley’s attorney about some video evidence that is not public, but played a role in some of the charges being withdrawn.

“I do know that there was definite difference in what police wrote in the affidavit about what she alleges and what I can see in the video. I don’t see a brick. But I don’t know if there was more than one video. I think she was alleging the brick went inside the car,” said Al Burke, who represents Beasley.

Watkins really misses her students at MLK School.

Beasley’s attorney said that he came to Pittsburgh to go to school here.

He is 26-years-old and according to his attorney has no criminal history.

Beasley will have his formal arraignment on Jan. 24.

Williams’ will have hers on Jan. 18th.