Police: Woman Charged In Slaying Alleged Physical Abuse

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A woman charged in the stabbing death of her boyfriend in Pittsburgh has told investigators that she acted because of physical abuse.
Fifty-two-year-old Cassandra Locke of McKeesport is charged with homicide in the Nov. 7 death of 49-year-old Daryl Waite on the city’s South Side.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that at Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, a detective testified that the defendant told him “I did it. I’m tired of him beating on me. I stabbed him.”
Defense attorney Thomas Farrell asked about images of injuries to his client, and the detective said she only showed him a small mark on her forearm.
Farrell also sought bail, arguing that the allegations don’t rise to first- or second-degree murder, but the judge rejected the idea.
