LIGHT UP NIGHT: Complete Guide | New This Year | Road Closures | More

Police: Woman Charged In Slaying Alleged Physical Abuse

Filed Under: Allegheny County, Cassandra Locke, Fatal Stabbing, South 21st Street, South Side

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A woman charged in the stabbing death of her boyfriend in Pittsburgh has told investigators that she acted because of physical abuse.

Fifty-two-year-old Cassandra Locke of McKeesport is charged with homicide in the Nov. 7 death of 49-year-old Daryl Waite on the city’s South Side.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that at Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, a detective testified that the defendant told him “I did it. I’m tired of him beating on me. I stabbed him.”

Defense attorney Thomas Farrell asked about images of injuries to his client, and the detective said she only showed him a small mark on her forearm.

Farrell also sought bail, arguing that the allegations don’t rise to first- or second-degree murder, but the judge rejected the idea.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch