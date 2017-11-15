Suspect Charged In 2016 Killing Of Teenager In Sheraden

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly one year after a teenager was shot and killed, an arrest warrant has been issued for his alleged killer.

Emere Mason, 18 was charged Tuesday with criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license.

Pittsburgh Police say Mason killed Rashawn Gibson, 17, on Dec. 20, 2016. Gibson’s body was found on the front porch of a home in the 2700 block of Glen Mawr Street in the city’s Sheraden neighborhood.

According to a police criminal complaint, the first officers on the scene followed a trail of surveillance video and other clues to an abandoned house in the 2700 block of Zephyr Avenue and set up a perimeter around the house. Officers later found Mason inside. He was detained along with an unidentified witness.

According to police, the witness told officers they met up with Mason less than two hours before Gibson was pronounced dead. The witness observed Mason standing face to face with a man Mason referred to as “Ray Ray” at the intersection of Glen Mawr Street and Narcissus Avenue. Mason told the witness that he and the man were about to fight. Mason then pulled a gun. The witness took off running and heard several shots.

The witness told police Mason later said, “I think I shot him in the stomach.”

Police say surveillance footage from the area shows Mason, Gibson and the witness. It does not show the actual shooting, but three gunshots can be heard.