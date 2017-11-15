LIGHT UP NIGHT: Complete Guide | New This Year | Road Closures | More

‘Titanic’ Sailing Back Into Theaters For One Week

Filed Under: Titanic

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Twenty years after Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet fell in love on that doomed ship, “Titanic” is sailing back into theaters for one week.

Dolby Laboratories, Paramount Pictures and AMC Theaters said Wednesday that a re-mastered version of the James Cameron film will be shown at select AMC locations nationwide starting Dec. 1. Cameron says it is the best-looking version of “Titanic” ever released.

Cameron’s “Titanic” grossed over $2 billion at the box office and won 11 Academy Awards including best picture and best director.

Tickets are on sale Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch