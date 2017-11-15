WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
VA Requesting Public’s Assistance Locating Endangered Missing Patient

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Officials from the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing patient who is considered to be at-risk with a diagnosis of severe dementia.

The patient, George Warheit, 71-years-old, five-feet eight inches tall and 140-pounds with gray hair, a mustache, wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, black boots and may be wearing large eye glasses. He is not carrying photo identification.

Warheit left the VA’s Oakland facility, unaccompanied, at 4:35 pm, Wednesday, Nov. 15.

VA police initiated a full search of the facility and did not locate the patient.

The VA police are working in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, the Pittsburgh Port Authority, University of Pittsburgh Police, and Pennsylvania State Police.

If you have seen Mr. Warheit, you are asked to immediately contact VA police at 412-360-6911.

