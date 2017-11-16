Radio Anchor Says Sen. Al Franken Forcibly Kissed Her, Groped Her While She Slept

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/KDKA) – A Los Angeles radio news anchor says Democratic Sen. Al Franken forcibly kissed her during a 2006 USO tour. The anchor says Franken posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.

Leeann Tweeden accuses Minnesota’s Franken in an essay on the website of California radio station KABC, where she anchors a morning talk show. Tweeden says Franken wrote a skit for the pair during a 2006 USO tour to the Middle East and insisted they practice a kiss during rehearsal.

Tweeden says she tried to resist but says Franken forced himself on her and stuck his tongue in her mouth. A copy of the photo is posted with the article.

Franken released a statement Thursday morning saying he didn’t “remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way,” but he sincerely apologizes to Tweeden.

JUST IN: Sen. Al Franken apologizes after news anchor accuses him of kissing and groping her without consent. "I shouldn't have done it," he says. pic.twitter.com/OgJxnDYV7c — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 16, 2017

Franken added the photo “was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t.”

