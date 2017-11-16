WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Radio Anchor Says Sen. Al Franken Forcibly Kissed Her, Groped Her While She Slept

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/KDKA) – A Los Angeles radio news anchor says Democratic Sen. Al Franken forcibly kissed her during a 2006 USO tour. The anchor says Franken posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.

Leeann Tweeden accuses Minnesota’s Franken in an essay on the website of California radio station KABC, where she anchors a morning talk show. Tweeden says Franken wrote a skit for the pair during a 2006 USO tour to the Middle East and insisted they practice a kiss during rehearsal.

Tweeden says she tried to resist but says Franken forced himself on her and stuck his tongue in her mouth. A copy of the photo is posted with the article.

Franken released a statement Thursday morning saying he didn’t “remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way,” but he sincerely apologizes to Tweeden.

Franken added the photo “was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t.”

