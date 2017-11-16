HERE WE GO! Steelers Vs. Titans | Players, Fans Dislike Thursday Night Games | Injury Report | Opponent Profile | Team Headlines | More Steelers
3 Injured, Including Child, In Robinson Twp. Crash; Medical Examiner Called To Scene

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Three people, including a child, were injured in an accident Thursday night in Robinson Township.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has also been called to the scene.

The crash happened after 8:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Campbells Run Road.

Four people were involved in the crash. Two adults were taken to Allegheny General Hospital for treatment, and the child went to Children’s Hospital. There’s no word on their conditions.

Officials have not yet said what caused the two-vehicle crash.

