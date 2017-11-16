Chef Bill Fuller’s Thanksgiving-Inspired Recipes

Chef Bill Fuller stopped by PTL to show off some delicious Thanksgiving recipes!

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Serves 4-6

1 ea. Butternut squash

1 Tbs. Olive oil

2 Tbs. Butter

1 ea Small onion, diced

Chicken stock (May substitute vegetable stock to keep vegetarian)

1 grate Nutmeg

1 C. Heavy cream

Salt and pepper

Garnish

Roughly chopped toasted hazelnuts

Chopped sage

Butter

1. Split squash in half lengthwise. Rub cut face with olive oil, salt and pepper. Place cut face down on a baking sheet.

2. Place in a pre-heated 375° oven and cook until soft to the touch in the middle of the neck (about half an hour to forty-five minutes).

3. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly. Scrape meat out of skin and reserve.

4. Sweat onions in butter until translucent. Add squash and barely cover with stock. Bring to a boil and simmer gently with stirring for 10 minutes.

5. Puree in blender and strain to remove any remaining bits of squash.

6. Return to pot and bring to simmer. Add cream and adjust consistency with stock if necessary. Season well with salt and pepper and the barest grate or two of fresh nutmeg. The goal is to use the nutmeg to enhance the flavor of the squash, not to make the soup taste like pumpkin pie filling.

7. Toast sage and hazelnuts in butter and drizzle over soup.

Roasted Parsnip, Radicchio, Parsley, Wild Rice Salad

Serves 8-10

Wild Rice (See below)

3-4 ea. Parsnips, peeled and medium diced

1 hd. Radicchio, julienned

4-5 ea. Radishes

½ C. Picked Parsley

Zest and juice of 2 oranges

Splash of Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and Pepper

½ C. Pomegranate kernels

½ C. Toasted, salted pumpkin seeds

1) Start Wild Rice

2) Preheat oven to 350. Place a sheet pan in to reheat as well.

3) Toss parsnips in a light coating of olive oil. Season well with salt and pepper. Spread parsnips evenly on hot sheet pan. Allow to cook for 15 to 20 minutes or until tender. When done, allow parsnips to cool to room temperature.

4) Meanwhile, prepare other ingredients.

5) When rice is cooled and parsnips are cooked and cooled, combine all ingredients except pomegranates and pumpkin seeds. Toss well, adjusting seasonings. Drizzle in enough olive oil to give the dish a richness. Adjust acidity with a splash of white vinegar if necessary.

6) Place in serving bowl and top with pomegranates and pumpkin seeds.

Wild Rice

2 C. Wild rice

6 C. Water or light stock

1 Tbs. Chopped fresh thyme

¼ C. Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

1) Place all ingredients except thyme and olive oil in a pot. Season water well with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer and keep heat at barely a simmer. Cook for 45 minutes to 1 hour until rice is tender but not destroyed.

2) At end of cooking, re-season with salt and pepper. Allow 5 minutes for rice to absorb seasonings from cooking liquid.

3) Drain and stir in olive oil. Spread out to cool to room temperature.

Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta

½ # Piece of uncooked pancetta, diced small

1 ea. Medium onion

3 # Brussels sprouts

½ C. White wine

Black pepper

Salt to taste (be careful)

1. Dice pancetta into 1/8” dice. Be careful and use a sharp knife as the ham has a very heavy texture in this state. Dice onion small.

2. Trim hard root ends off Brussels sprouts. If they are not small, halve or quarter.

3. Place pancetta in a shallow pot. Render.

4. When rendered, scoop out pancetta and set aside. Add onions. Place on medium flame and bring up to a sizzle. Sauté/sweat onions until lightly browned.

5. Meanwhile, roast Brussels sprouts on the grill. When dark and mostly cooked, place in pan with onions and pancetta fat.

6. Add wine. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Lightly season with pepper.

7. Cook with occasional stirring until Brussels sprouts are tender and wine is evaporated, 10-20 minutes.

8. Season with salt only at the end and only if necessary.