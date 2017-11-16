LIGHT UP NIGHT: Complete Guide | New This Year | Road Closures | More

Crews Respond To Water Main Break In Moon Township

Filed Under: McCartney Drive, Moon Township

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A water main break sent water high into the air in a Moon Township neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the 200 block of McCartney Drive around 2:45 a.m. A powerful stream of water was gushing from the street.

The water was battering a house along McCartney Drive, waking up the person living inside. It did not appear to be causing any serious damage to the house.

Crews were on the scene beginning to make repairs around 4 a.m. Water service in the immediate area was disrupted, affecting approximately 30 customers. Workers indicated shortly before 5 a.m. that it could take them up to four hours to restore service.

