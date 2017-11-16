Crews Respond To Water Main Break In Moon Township

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A water main break sent water high into the air in a Moon Township neighborhood early Thursday morning.
Crews were called to the 200 block of McCartney Drive around 2:45 a.m. A powerful stream of water was gushing from the street.
Watermain break in Moon twp… pic.twitter.com/0nhmnDzkKT
— Scott Danka (@dankfloyd) November 16, 2017
The water was battering a house along McCartney Drive, waking up the person living inside. It did not appear to be causing any serious damage to the house.
Update: Roughly 30 customers affected by break on 6 inch line! Could take up to 4 hrs to repair. Crews now on scene. @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/Cr4dJn20F7
— Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) November 16, 2017
Crews were on the scene beginning to make repairs around 4 a.m. Water service in the immediate area was disrupted, affecting approximately 30 customers. Workers indicated shortly before 5 a.m. that it could take them up to four hours to restore service.