D.A. Dismisses Homicide Charges Against I.U.P. Student

Filed Under: Brady Distefano, Indiana County, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, IUP

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — The Indiana County District Attorney’s Office has dismissed charges against an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student.

Brady DiStefano, 19, had been ordered to stand trial in connection with the death of a fraternity brother. However, the charges of aggravated assault and criminal homicide were dropped last week.

Caleb Zweig, 20, died last February after he got into a fight with DiStefano on a street near the IUP campus last February.

DiStefano’s defense attorney had argued that the autopsy report didn’t match allegations that DiStefano asphyxiated the victim.

