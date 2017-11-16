WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Report: Man Stabs Brother 4 Times At Funeral In Argument Over Attire

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed four times by his brother while attending a funeral.

According to the Observer-Reporter, Devontye Walden, 24, wore red to his uncle’s funeral. His attire allegedly angered his brother, Justice.

An argument between the brother escalated and Justice allegedly stabbed his brother four times with a knife.

Devontye said he wore red because his uncle always wore red. However, Justice claimed his brother was wearing gang colors.

Family members told police Devontye is not in a gang.

Devontye was taken to a local hospital before being flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries.

At this point, charges have not been filed.

