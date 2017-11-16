Teen Charged After His 7-Year-Old Nephew Accidentally Shoots Himself With Stolen Gun

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A 7-year-old boy from Penn Hills is recovering after accidentally shooting himself.

Police told KDKA the bullet entered through his shin and exited near his ankle. He has a broken tibia, but is expected to make a full recovery.

The boy’s uncle, who is a juvenile, is facing criminal charges in connection with how he got the gun.

Police say it happened in a home on Harvard Drive, where the 7-year-old boy and 17-year-old young man were living together with the child’s mother, grandmother, and her boyfriend.

“During the course of the investigation, talking to folks in the home, everyone was sleeping, didn’t seem to know what was going on,” said Chief Howard Burton, of the Penn Hills Police Department.

Police said the 17-year-old admitted to them he left two guns unsecured in the basement and the child found them.

“He stated they were in his backpack at the time. Before the police arrived, he removed the weapons from the house and discarded them outside,” said Chief Burton.

“The police were going all over searching up in the downspouts, all through the grass, everywhere,” said Robert Dukes, who is a neighbor.

Neighbors told KDKA it’s typically a quiet street.

“I mean, that’s an unusual one, that’s not something that usually goes on around here. Most of the time, it’s quiet,” said Jason Riback.

According to police, both of the guns are reported stolen, and one of them has an obliterated serial number. The juvenile is facing gun possession and charges of endangering the welfare of a child.