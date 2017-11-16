LIGHT UP NIGHT: Complete Guide | New This Year | Road Closures | More

Emergency Crews Use Jaws Of Life To Free Driver After Rostraver Crash

Filed Under: Car Crash, Jaws of Life, Local TV, Rostraver

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSTRAVER (KDKA) — Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to rescue a driver after a one-vehicle crash in Rostraver late Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Rostraver Road at Patterson Lane late Thursday morning.

Photos show a vehicle crashed into a ditch behind a guard rail. The vehicle appeared to have severe damage.

According to the Rostraver Central Fire Department, crews had to use the Jaws of Life to free the driver from the vehicle. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The victim was transported to the Rostraver Airport to be flown to a Pittsburgh trauma center. The victim’s condition is unknown.

Further details on the crash have not yet been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch