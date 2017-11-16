Emergency Crews Use Jaws Of Life To Free Driver After Rostraver Crash

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ROSTRAVER (KDKA) — Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to rescue a driver after a one-vehicle crash in Rostraver late Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Rostraver Road at Patterson Lane late Thursday morning.
Photos show a vehicle crashed into a ditch behind a guard rail. The vehicle appeared to have severe damage.
According to the Rostraver Central Fire Department, crews had to use the Jaws of Life to free the driver from the vehicle. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The victim was transported to the Rostraver Airport to be flown to a Pittsburgh trauma center. The victim’s condition is unknown.
Further details on the crash have not yet been released.