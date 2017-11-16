Target Run: Taylor Swift Shocks Fans While Buying Album

LIGHT UP NIGHT: Complete Guide | New This Year | Road Closures | More

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Taylor Swift has left some fans shocked by dropping by a Tennessee Target store to pick up a few things, including her new album.

The Nashville Tennessean reports the superstar singer chronicled her Target run through Instagram Stories. The newspaper reports Swift approached fans and video chatted with their friends who missed out on the surprise visit to the store.

Swift approached some star struck shoppers in the store, telling them “you can talk to me if you want.”

Swift said in her story that she has a tradition of visiting the store to buy her album when a new one comes out. Her sixth album, “Reputation,” was released last week.

