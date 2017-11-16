Players, Fans Alike Find Thursday Night Football Games Difficult

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – To the hardcore Steelers fan, the weekday calendar doesn’t matter, even on Thursday night – unless you work on Friday.

A game at 8:30 p.m. on a weeknight requires planning.

“I have to work tomorrow, but I took a vacation day, so it’s OK,” Shelby Thomas, of Mt. Washington, said.

“I can actually go home, take a nap, wake up and watch the game,” Lori Williams, of Dormont, said.

There aren’t enough wake ups between Sunday and Thursday for the men on the grass for both teams.

“We’re a pretty beat-up football team and to turn around in two days and go out and play another physical football team is going to be tough,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said.

Roethlisberger is among a growing chorus of NFL players who would like to see Thursday night games go away.

The NFL Players Association estimates the League brings in about $1 billion on Thursday alone, and as much as half of that ends up in the players’ pockets, so Ben’s wish to eliminate Thursday night games will remain a wish, and fans will continue to struggle.

“I know they don’t like it, but they get paid to play,” one man said.

“If they’re not doing too well, it’s to bed, but if they’re doing well, it might be a hard Friday,” Jennifer Retter, of New Kensington, said.

“I have plans to have a beer on the couch and watch,” Linda Williams, of East Hills, said. “I don’t know, I might not make it through the whole game, but I’m going to try.”

Anyone who isn’t a fan of night games better get used to it. The Steelers’ next four games don’t kick off until 8:30 p.m.