Know The Score: Nov. 17, 2017

Filed Under: High School Football, High School Football Scores, HS Football, Know The Score, WPIAL

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here! Also, check out our Games of the Week here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:

PIAA Class 1A

First Round

Bishop Guilfoyle 59, Juniata Valley 13

Farrell 34, Northern Bedford 19

FEATURED GAME: Imani Christian Academy 30, California 24


 

Jeannette 18, Clairton 7

Ridgway/Johnsonburg 9, Curwensville 7

Williams Valley 44, Old Forge 25

PIAA Class 2A

First Round

Clarion 20, Chestnut Ridge 14

Dunmore 35, Newport 6

Southern Columbia 49, Mount Carmel 14

Steel Valley 13, Elwood City Riverside 10, OT

Washington 19, Pittsburgh North Catholic 14

Wilmington 31, Greenville 13

PIAA Class 3A

First Round

Conwell Egan 44, Lansdale Catholic 20

Forest Hills 32, Huntingdon 25

Scranton Prep 31, Loyalsock 28

Sharon 67, Karns City 17

PIAA Class 4A

First Round

Berks Catholic 48, East Pennsboro 7

Bethlehem Catholic 49, Pottsgrove 14

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 47, Lampeter-Strasburg 17

Imhotep Charter 40, Cardinal O’Hara 7

Valley View 24, Berwick 17, OT

PIAA Class 5A

First Round

Hollidaysburg 30, Grove City 27

Manheim Central 21, Cocalico 20

Springfield Delco 17, Upper Dublin 6

Unionville 36, Marple Newtown 21

Wyoming Valley West 32, Whitehall 21

PIAA Class 6A

First Round

Coatesville 42, Pennsbury 2

Cumberland Valley 28, Hempfield 7

Garnet Valley 28, Pennridge 20

Manheim Township 28, West Lawn Wilson 14

Parkland 30, Bethlehem Freedom 6

State College 21, Delaware Valley 14

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch