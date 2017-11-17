Know The Score: Nov. 17, 2017

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
PIAA Class 1A
First Round
Bishop Guilfoyle 59, Juniata Valley 13
Farrell 34, Northern Bedford 19
FEATURED GAME: Imani Christian Academy 30, California 24
Jeannette 18, Clairton 7
Ridgway/Johnsonburg 9, Curwensville 7
Williams Valley 44, Old Forge 25
PIAA Class 2A
First Round
Clarion 20, Chestnut Ridge 14
Dunmore 35, Newport 6
Southern Columbia 49, Mount Carmel 14
Steel Valley 13, Elwood City Riverside 10, OT
Washington 19, Pittsburgh North Catholic 14
Wilmington 31, Greenville 13
PIAA Class 3A
First Round
Conwell Egan 44, Lansdale Catholic 20
Forest Hills 32, Huntingdon 25
Scranton Prep 31, Loyalsock 28
Sharon 67, Karns City 17
PIAA Class 4A
First Round
Berks Catholic 48, East Pennsboro 7
Bethlehem Catholic 49, Pottsgrove 14
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 47, Lampeter-Strasburg 17
Imhotep Charter 40, Cardinal O’Hara 7
Valley View 24, Berwick 17, OT
PIAA Class 5A
First Round
Hollidaysburg 30, Grove City 27
Manheim Central 21, Cocalico 20
Springfield Delco 17, Upper Dublin 6
Unionville 36, Marple Newtown 21
Wyoming Valley West 32, Whitehall 21
PIAA Class 6A
First Round
Coatesville 42, Pennsbury 2
Cumberland Valley 28, Hempfield 7
Garnet Valley 28, Pennridge 20
Manheim Township 28, West Lawn Wilson 14
Parkland 30, Bethlehem Freedom 6
State College 21, Delaware Valley 14
