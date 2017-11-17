CERT Team Called To Mt. Lebanon Home After Domestic Call

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Police and a CERT team were called to a Mt. Lebanon home after a domestic call Friday evening.

It began at a home on Anawanda Avenue around 5 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon Police say the incident involved a domestic situation between a mother and son.

A CERT team was also called to the scene.

The son reportedly came out of the house peacefully and surrendered around 6 p.m. He was taken to police headquarters to be questioned.

Police say they found guns inside the house.

