CERT Team Called To Mt. Lebanon Home After Domestic Call

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Police and a CERT team were called to a Mt. Lebanon home after a domestic call Friday evening.
It began at a home on Anawanda Avenue around 5 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon Police say the incident involved a domestic situation between a mother and son.
A CERT team was also called to the scene.
The son reportedly came out of the house peacefully and surrendered around 6 p.m. He was taken to police headquarters to be questioned.
Police say they found guns inside the house.
