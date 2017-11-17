Emergency Crews Called To New Kensington For Reports Of Police Officer Shot

Filed Under: New Kensington, Shooting, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Authorities have been called out to Westmoreland County for reports of a police officer shot in New Kensington.

The initial reports started coming in after 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lieshman Avenue.

</script

Authorities are not releasing many details at this time, including what lead to the shooting or the officer's condition.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch