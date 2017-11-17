Emergency Crews Called To New Kensington For Reports Of Police Officer Shot

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Authorities have been called out to Westmoreland County for reports of a police officer shot in New Kensington.
The initial reports started coming in after 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lieshman Avenue.
JUST IN: Police Officer shot and wounded in New Kensington.
Authorities are not releasing many details at this time, including what lead to the shooting or the officer's condition.
