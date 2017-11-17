Man Gets His Dying Wish: To Be Buried With Cheesesteaks

Filed Under: Philadelphia, Cheesesteak

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PLAINS, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man who always joked that he wanted to take something to eat when he died has gotten his wish.

Richard Lussi’s family buried him with two cheesesteaks from Pat’s King of Steaks in Philadelphia – topped with Cheez Whiz but no onions.

His grandson, Dominic, tells The Philadelphia Inquirer when the family asked what he wanted, his grandfather replied: “What do you think? Pat’s cheesesteak! Pat’s Whiz without, no onions because they’ll come back to haunt me.”

The Plains Township resident would often challenge family members to drive two and a half hours to Philadelphia and back to get the sandwiches.

The 76-year-old father of four died of heart complications on Oct. 10.

His son, grandson and two friends drove to Philadelphia the day before his funeral and picked up two cheesesteaks for the coffin.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch