Steelers Defense Finds ‘Picture Perfect’ Way To Celebrate Big Plays

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are a million and a half statistics in pro football. But for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense these days, seems there is only one that really matters.

“It was a great time. We had fun. We took like eight pictures, so it was fun,” said Bud Dupree, Steelers linebacker.

These 2017 Pittsburgh Steelers are measuring their dominance based on how many celebratory family photos they take after big plays.

Our defense extended their streak to 27 consecutive games without allowing a TD on an opponent’s first offensive drive – the longest active streak in the NFL. A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) on Nov 17, 2017 at 9:05am PST

Cornerback Coty Sensabaugh’s second quarter pic was deemed picture worthy.

“Every time somebody gets an interception, we all go take a family photo, so it’s just a group that just is very energized, and we love playing with each other no matter who is in there,” said Sensabaugh.

Like Sensabaugh, safety Robert Golden was pressed into starting duty due to injury. But his fourth quarter splash play will likely end up in the team’s rapidly expanding photo album.

“We gotta get the family photo. Guys have started that so hopefully we can keep it going as long as we keep winning,” Golden said.

The defense has had plenty of reasons to pop out the Polaroid the past couple weeks. It was Ryan Shazier’s magical takeaway against the Indianapolis Colts that led to a fourth quarter, come-from-behind victory and another end zone pose.

For big Stephon Tuitt, the celebrations show how well the defense is playing as a unit.

“That’s what you have to do,” said Tuitt. “Especially on a short week like this, everybody has to be involved, everybody has to participate, everybody’s getting a chance to get their hand on the ball. Everybody got their hand on the quarterback. You know, defensively, I think we did a great job.”

And in case you wondered, the Steelers are keeping track of how many times you check out their handiwork.

“We love each other. We all want to pose for the camera and get our IG [Instagram] likes up,” said linebacker Vince Williams.