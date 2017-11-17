Titans Taken To The Pit Of Misery As Roethlisberger Uses ‘Dilly Dilly’ Call

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It wasn’t just the Pittsburgh Steelers plays that were noticed during their Thursday night game against the Tennessee Titans, it was also their play calling.
During the game, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was overheard on the broadcast calling a run check by yelling out, “Dilly Dilly” the popular phrase from a Bud Light commercial.
As you can imagine, social media immediately erupted.
Bud Light even noticed the play, calling it the new “Omaha” which is the phrase Peyton Manning made famous.
Some even wondered if sponsored audibles are the future of the NFL?
ESPN says Roethlisberger and the Steelers offensive line liked the commercial and wanted to incorporate it into locker room chants and the playbook.