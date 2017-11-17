Titans Taken To The Pit Of Misery As Roethlisberger Uses ‘Dilly Dilly’ Call

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It wasn’t just the Pittsburgh Steelers plays that were noticed during their Thursday night game against the Tennessee Titans, it was also their play calling.

During the game, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was overheard on the broadcast calling a run check by yelling out, “Dilly Dilly” the popular phrase from a Bud Light commercial.

As you can imagine, social media immediately erupted.

Bud Light even noticed the play, calling it the new “Omaha” which is the phrase Peyton Manning made famous.

Some even wondered if sponsored audibles are the future of the NFL?

ESPN says Roethlisberger and the Steelers offensive line liked the commercial and wanted to incorporate it into locker room chants and the playbook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch