Titans Taken To The Pit Of Misery As Roethlisberger Uses ‘Dilly Dilly’ Call

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It wasn’t just the Pittsburgh Steelers plays that were noticed during their Thursday night game against the Tennessee Titans, it was also their play calling.

During the game, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was overheard on the broadcast calling a run check by yelling out, “Dilly Dilly” the popular phrase from a Bud Light commercial.

As you can imagine, social media immediately erupted.

Am I drunk or did I just hear "dilly dilly" from Ben? — Colleen Wolfe (@ColleenWolfeNFL) November 17, 2017

Ben Roethlisberger just yelled Dilly Dilly at the line of scrimmage. He just won the MVP with that. — Matt Sawyer (@MattSawyer21) November 17, 2017

BEN – “TURBO TURBO POUNCE…DILLY DILLY” 😂😂😂 man I love my team man!!! — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) November 17, 2017

Bud Light even noticed the play, calling it the new “Omaha” which is the phrase Peyton Manning made famous.

Some even wondered if sponsored audibles are the future of the NFL?

Yeah, Big Ben saying "dilly dilly" was fun at first, but it was just the start of sponsored audibles. — Michael Schwartz (@MikeMSchwartz) November 17, 2017

ESPN says Roethlisberger and the Steelers offensive line liked the commercial and wanted to incorporate it into locker room chants and the playbook.