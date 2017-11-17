Police: Toddler Dies After Becoming Pinned Under Oven

CANTON, Ohio (AP) – Authorities are investigating the death of a 23-month-old child after he became pinned under an oven in Ohio.

Police were called to a home in Canton around 10 p.m. Wednesday after the child was reported unresponsive. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the child may have climbed on the oven door which caused the appliance to fall on him.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows no sign of foul play. The Stark County Coroner’s Office is calling the boy’s death a “terrible accident.”

