Tractor Trailer Crashes Into Several Vehicles Off William Penn Highway

CHURCHILL (KDKA) – A tractor trailer crashed into several vehicles in Churchill on Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Rodi Road and William Penn Highway.

Emergency dispatchers confirm that at least eight vehicles were involved in the crash. It is believed that the tractor trailer may have lost its brakes.

Injuries were reported. The number or extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

William Penn Highway/Route 22 will be closed in both directions for an “extended period of time” while emergency crews are on the scene.

