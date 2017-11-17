Looking For Love? Pittsburgh Ranks Among Top 20 Best Cities For Singles

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re looking for love, you’re in the right place. Pittsburgh has been named one of the best cities in the country for singles.

WalletHub looked at 32 indicators of “dating-friendliness” — from the single population to online dating opportunities to nightlife options — in more than 100 U.S. cities to determine which cities were the best for single adults.

On a list of 182 cities, Pittsburgh was named the 17th best city in the country for singles overall.

Economics, fun and recreation and dating opportunities were taken into consideration.

Pittsburgh came in 20th when it came to fun and recreation, which looked at factors like the number of restaurants, coffee shops, and nightlife options per capita, as well as weather and safety.

The rank for dating opportunities was determined by the share of the single population, singles gender balance, online dating opportunities, mobile dating opportunities and most active Tinder users. Pittsburgh came in 31st when it comes to dating opportunities.

The costs of date activities — such as average price of a two-person meal, movie costs, and beer and wine prices — determined the economic rankings for the list. Pittsburgh was a little lower on that list, coming in 103rd.

If the 17th best city for singles isn’t quite good enough for you, here are the cities that made the top 10:

San Francisco, CA Atlanta, GA Los Angeles, CA Denver, CO San Diego, CA Seattle, WA Chicago, IL Portland, OR Minneapolis, MN Portland, ME

Click here for WalletHub’s full list of the best and worst cities for singles.