Huge Fire Breaks Out At Pa. Senior Living Community, At Least 10 People Hurt

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – Firefighters are battling a massive blaze that has ripped through a senior living community in Pennsylvania.
The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, about 35 miles west of Philadelphia.
LATEST: WEST CHESTER FIRE:
• 4-alarm fire at Barclay Friends Nursing Home
• 3-4 injuries reported
• Cause of fire still under investigation
MORE DETAILS:
The fire quickly spread to multiple buildings, forcing residents to evacuate outside into the cold. News helicopter video shows dozens of residents lining up along the street, wrapped in blankets. Many are in wheelchairs.
Emergency crews have transported numerous people from the scene. According to CBS Philadelphia, at least 10 people have been injured, but no conditions have been released.
It’s unclear what sparked the fire.
