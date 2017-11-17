WPIAL High School Football Title Games Set For Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — WPIAL high school football champions will be crowned this weekend.
Four title games are scheduled for Saturday at Heinz Field. Two teams, Aliquippa and Pine-Richland, will enter their championship contests undefeated.
Class 3-A Championship
11 a.m. – Quaker Valley (2) vs. Aliquippa (1)
Class 6-A Championship
2 p.m. – Central Catholic (2) vs. Pine-Richland (1)
Class 5-A Championship
5 p.m. – Gateway (2) vs. Penn Trafford (1)
Class 4-A Championship
8 p.m. – Montour (4) vs. Thomas Jefferson (3)
Semifinal games in the WPIAL Class 1-A and Class 2-A playoffs will be played Friday night. All games are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Class 1-A Semifinal Games
Imani Christian (4) vs. California (1) @ Peters Township
Jeannette (3) vs. Clairton (2) @ Elizabeth Forward
Class 2-A Semifinal Games
Riverside (4) vs. Steel Valley (1) @ North Hills
CW North Catholic (3) vs. Washington (2) @ Moon
The winners will meet in Class 1-A and 2-A championship games on Saturday, Nov. 25 at Robert Morris University’s Joe Walton Stadium.
Two other teams from teams from western Pennsylvania are still alive in the District 6 playoffs. Both play Saturday.
District 6 Class 1-A Quarterfinal
7 p.m. – Ferndale Area (6) vs. Homer-Center (2)
District 6 Class 2-A Semifinal
7:07 p.m. – Bishop McCort (3) vs. Ligonier Valley (1)